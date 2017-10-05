This was totally not a big, huge mistake. Julia Roberts recreated several of her beloved movie roles during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, October 4 — and just under 10 minutes.

The Oscar winner, 49, tried to keep a straight face as she acted out scenes from a slew of her beloved hits, including Steel Magnolias, Notting Hill, Closer, Mystic Pizza, Hook, Erin Brockovich, Stepmom, Charlotte's Web, Larry Crowne, America's Sweethearts, Ocean's 11 and 12 and Mona Lisa Smile.

Best moments: "Shelby, drink the juice!" And oh, when Roberts galloped on a toy horse for a Runaway Bride throwback.

Terence Patrick/CBS

Perhaps the most memorable moment, however, was when Roberts reprised her role as Vivian Ward from 1990's Pretty Woman. "I was in here yesterday, you wouldn't wait on me. You people work on commission, right?" she asked, reciting the famous line. "Big mistake, huge! I have to go shopping now."

Buena Vista/Getty Images

Even more? For the finale she and Corden, 39, had a sing-along to "Say a Little Prayer" from 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding.

For more, watch the hilarious video above!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!