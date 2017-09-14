Did they or didn’t they? That’s what fans were asking about Justin Bieber and Miranda Kerr. The Canadian pop star and the former Victoria's Secret model reportedly exchanged flirty text messages and kisses on the cheek after the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It wasn’t just fans who wanted to know. The brunette bombshell was still married to Orlando Bloom at the time. Kerr denied the allegations, but split from Bloom, with whom she shares son Flynn, in 2013 after three years of marriage. The rumor mill re-ignited in 2014 when Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted in a scuffle with the "Sorry" singer in Ibiza.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds on Friday will tackle Bloom vs. Bieber, and take a deep dive into what really happened between the sexy supermodel and the bad boy of pop music. The episode will also take a closer look at Kayne West and Taylor Swift’s epic clash.

Watch an exclusive sneak peak of Friday’s episode above.

Us Weekly's Famous Feuds airs on REELZ Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

