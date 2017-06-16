The rest is still unwritten for Justin Bobby Brescia. The 35-year-old Hills alum spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the recent baby boom among his former costars. While he’s happy to see his MTV family expand their own families, Brescia — who has reinvented himself as BobbyrocK, an alternative punk-rock one-man band — is in no rush to settle down as he gears up to tour the country with new music.

“It’s exciting. It’s everything — to be a traveling musician and rock-and-roller,” the reality TV vet, whose summer tour kicks off on July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, tells Us. “That’s 90 percent of peoples’ fantasy dream, so to be able to live it out is just even cooler.”

Which is exactly why Brescia can’t see himself getting married and having kids anytime soon. “I don’t want to be a traveling rock-and-roller and have [my significant other] home and me not around. She can come on the road, but I know it gets tiresome. It gets tiresome for me and I’ve been doing it since I was 19,” he tells Us. “You need a lot of stamina.”

In the meantime, the Austin, Texas-based musician is just thrilled to see Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port (who are all currently pregnant) become parents in the near future.

“I wish them happy, successful, healthy pregnancies and I really do wish that they have the most support around them in this magnificent time in their lives. To bring in new life, that’s amazing. And that life is going to continue to grow, and multiple lives will thrive because of these mothers. I commend them,” Brescia shares with Us. “There’s a lot of respect there and I do have a lot of love for mamas everywhere.”

As for his ex-girlfriend Audrina Patridge, Brescia — who famously dated the brunette beauty on and off until The Hills ended in 2010 — always knew she was meant for motherhood. Patridge, 32, welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Kirra, with husband Corey Bohan in June 2016.

“She has that maternal spirit about her and she comes from a really strong family,” Brescia gushes. “If the right guy was around [during The Hills], she probably would have done it then, too.”

So was he the one that got away? “No! No, thank you!” the “Hush Bang Bang” singer says with a laugh. “I like my life the way it is right now.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Brescia doesn’t want to slow down at some point. “I’d like to travel the world a few times, put out a bunch more records, reap the benefits of that and then start settling down in my 40s,” he tells Us, adding that “family and kids and a wife for me, that’s No. 1. But I have to do everything that makes me happy in this life first, so I can continue that with whoever I end up with, and then the future of our family.”

