Tearin' up our hearts! Justin Timberlake threw back to 'NSync's "Bye Bye Bye" for a surprise Super Bowl ad that featured Christopher Walken — and it had fans squealing with excitement. Watch the video above!

Timberlake, 36, and Walken, 73, got together to promote the Bai Antioxidant Infusions water beverages. The legendary actor did a dramatic reading of the song lyrics before the singer appeared on screen.

"I just want to tell you that I've had enough," Walken says. "It might sound crazy but it ain't no lie / Baby, bye, bye bye."

Timberlake and the official Twitter account for 'NSync shared the commercial afterward. "Here goes... #BaiBaiBai. With the one and only #ChristopherWalken. @DrinkBai #SB51," the multi-Grammy winner tweeted. The band's page added: "Bye Bye = Bai Bai."

Timberlake released the hit song with former bandmates JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass in 2000. The group disbanded in 2002 but reunited to perform together during Timberlake's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award medley at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2013.

Back in April, Timberlake revealed why he decided to leave the boy band during an episode of Apple’s Beats 1. "I remember feeling, like, I was like, ‘I have to do my own record and I have to go solo,'" he recalled.



