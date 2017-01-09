More than two months after Halloween, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are still gushing about their Trolls costumes. The married couple, who share 21-month-old son Silas, opened up about their matching ensembles on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 8. (Watch the cute moment in the video above!)



Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After E! host Ryan Seacrest showed a Halloween photo of the family of three, Biel, 34, joked, "That's every day at our house." Timberlake, 35, echoed, "That looks like your average Tuesday at our house."

"We were in New Orleans. I was filming there, we put on our costumes and we just walked down the street," the actress explained. "It was amazing!"

The threesome brought the animated characters to life in October in honor of Timberlake's DreamWorks Animations film, which premiered in November. The nine-time Grammy winner dressed up as Branch while his wife donned a Poppy costume. Silas, whose face was not shown in the photos, wore a miniature version of his dad's Branch outfit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the red carpet on Sunday night, Timberlake revealed that his wife helped to promote the children's movie while trick-or-treating. "My wife is the greatest of all time," the singer said. "We were walking up to a house — this is, like, the week before the movie came out, but some of the promotion was already out, and some of the kids were recognizing us as the characters — and my wife was like, 'That's right, it's from DreamWorks Animation's Trolls that comes out on November...' I was like, 'I owe you one for that.'"

Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'... A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Timberlake's hit single from the Trolls soundtrack, "Can't Stop the Feeling!," is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.



The 2017 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!