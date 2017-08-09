Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon Return to Camp in Hilarious Sketch

Two happy campers! Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon returned to Camp Winnipesaukee to reprise their roles as two preteens who won’t go to sleep after lights out on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, August 8.

The duo, who have been doing the sketch for years, stay up late to play “two truths and a lie” from their bunks. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer goes first and says, “I love sleepaway camp. S’mores are my favorite snack. I don’t secretly wish I was in Color Me Badd.” The TV host quips, “Last one’s a lie!”

After the games were over, the pair started up a sing-a-long to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. Mid-tune, camp counselor Mr. Fletcher (played by Keegan-Michael Key) interrupted to remind them to go to bed.

Fallon apologizes, saying, “I’m sorry, Mr. Fletcher. We were just singing a song.” Fletcher replied, “It sounded like you were just drowning in a lake, but you were aren’t drowning are you? You’re clowning. So, listen up you little bozo the clowns, plural: After lights out, it means you have to go to sleep or you are going to lose your snack shack privileges.”

After he leaves, Fallon and Timberlake remark that Mr. Fletcher looks different. “Way more theatrical,” the Friends With Benefits actor noted. (Tonight Show writer A.D. Miles usually plays the camp counselor, and this was Key’s first time playing the role.)

The group just couldn’t keep a straight face and kept breaking character to laugh. Timberlake even buried his face in the blankets to stop himself from cracking up, as Key scratched himself all over and revealed he “accidentally rubbed poison ivy all over my nut sack."

At the end of the sketch, a new camper Billy (played by Billy Crystal) from nearby Camp Buttonwood, snuck into the cabin. The friends danced the night away to Gloria Estefan’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” before getting busted one final time by Mr. Fletcher.

