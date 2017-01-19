The sunshine's in his pocket! Justin Timberlake gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, Jessica Biel, and the couple's 21-month-old son, Silas, during the 2017 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18. Watch the video above!

The "Mirrors" singer, 35, spoke about his family after winning the Favorite Song category for his hit "Can't Stop the Feeling," which he wrote for the animated film Trolls.

"To my two favorite people in the world, my wife and my beautiful son, who may or may not be watching right now," Timberlake gushed on stage. "If you are, buddy — the nanny's fired! I love you and go to bed, and you're the reason I wrote this song."

The audience cheered for the former boy bander, but he joked about their sincerity. "Don't lie to me! I have an almost 2-year-old. I know what lying looks like now!" (Timberlake also took home a win for Favorite Male Artist.)



Timberlake and Biel, 34, tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Silas in April 2015. Last week, the Sinner actress recalled the beginning stages of their relationship a decade ago.

"We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour, and we were talking on the phone, like normal pre-teens do. We were just chatting on the phone for hours. So, we never really kissed for a very long time," she said on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, January 12. "I have this email that is really funny that I sent to my producing partner, Michelle, actually, and it's literally, like, 'OK, I can't make that meeting so I have to cancel, also I know I will marry this man, you can't tell anybody but your husband.' I have no idea why I wrote that email. I don't know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email."

