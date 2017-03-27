Is there anything Justin Timberlake can't do? The entertainer has come a long way since his days as a child star on The All New Mickey Mouse Club. Watch the video above to take a look back at the singer's catapult to global superstardom!

Timberlake, 36, kicked off his career in the early '90s as a cast member on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, where he danced and sang alongside Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and, of course, his future girlfriend Britney Spears. Timberlake also appeared on Star Search in 1993 under the name Justin Randall — Randall being his middle name — but was bested by fellow contestant Anna Nardona.

The Memphis native and his Mickey Mouse Club costar JC Chasez teamed up to form a new boy band named 'NSync in 1995. The group, which also included singers Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, went on to become one of the biggest boy bands of all time with hits such as "Tearin' Up My Heart," "Bye Bye Bye" and "Pop."



After 'NSync released their final studio album, Celebrity, in 2001, Timberlake decided to pursue a solo career. In 2002, he released his debut album, Justified, which spawned the successful singles "Like I Love You," "Cry Me a River" and "Rock Your Body." The record was nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

In 2003, Timberlake costarred alongside comedian Jimmy Fallon in a Bee Gees-themed sketch on Saturday Night Live, which marked the beginning of their longtime friendship. The close pals have since costarred in several memorable sketches on SNL and The Tonight Show. Timberlake also famously collaborated with The Lonely Island on the SNL Digital Short "Dick in a Box."

After taking a short break from the spotlight on the heels of a controversial 2004 Super Bowl performance, in which he accidentally exposed Janet Jackson's bare breast, Timberlake released his second solo album, 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds, and earned yet another Grammy Album of the Year nomination. The LP included hits such as "SexyBack," "My Love" and "What Goes Around... Comes Around."

The Social Network actor returned to the music scene in 2013 with his two-part album, The 20/20 Experience, and subsequent world tour, the latter of which was documented in the 2016 Netflix film Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids. Timberlake later voiced the lead character in DreamWorks Animation's Trolls (2016) and produced the movie's soundtrack, which included the Oscar-nominated song "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

When Timberlake isn't on stage or in the studio, he spends his time with his wife, Jessica Biel, who he married in October 2012, and their 23-month-old son, Silas.



