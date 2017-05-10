JWoww Is Left Stunned in 'Hollywood Medium' Preview: Watch!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is left stunned by Tyler Henry's accuracy in the upcoming episode of Hollywood Medium, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek.

During their sit-down, Henry, 21, connects the Jersey Shore alum, 31, to her husband Roger Mathews' late friend. The psychic confirms that the death was an accident and occurred in early July.

"There's an acknowledgement of basically an individual who did not even get to live to middle age and the feeling that is coming across is basically — I'm viewing this as a tragedy," Henry says in the clip. "It's devastating because of the nature of how old this individual was when they died."

"To my knowledge it was an accident," Farley says. "It was an accidental, unexpected death."

Still, Henry goes on to suggest that something about the tragedy seems off.

"I know you mentioned that this was an accident, but there seems to be a feeling — a questioning about how this individual was found," he says. "Even if we think we know what happened there's still some elements of unknown."

Watch Farley's reaction and more in the video above.

Hollywood Medium returns on Wednesday, May 17, on E! at 8 p.m. ET.

