Another bump in the road. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin argue over custody of their 3-year-old son, Lincoln, in a preview for the Monday, February 27, episode of Teen Mom 2. Watch the heated moment in the clip above!

In the preview, Lowry, 24, explains in a voiceover that she and Marroquin have agreed to split 50/50 custody of Lincoln following their breakup. “But we still have to determine how we’re gonna split up holidays before we sign anything,” the MTV star says. “So we’re going to lunch to figure it out.”

The former couple — who announced their decision to call it quits in May 2016 and finalized their divorce in December — meet up at a restaurant to discuss future plans for their son. However, their calm discussion quickly escalates into a verbal showdown when Lowry and Marroquin disagree over how they should spend Christmas with their little guy.

“Christmas is a touchy subject because he should be doing the same thing every year for Christmas. Because I have two kids, so they should be together every Christmas,” the Pride Over Pity author, who is also mom of son Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, tells Marroquin in the preview. “So whatever it is, we should figure out what we’re doing so I can make sure that that’s what we do for both my kids.”

The U.S. airman had previously suggested that Lincoln celebrate Christmas Eve with his family and Christmas Day with Lowry’s. “It’s not about what you want,” the 16 and Pregnant alum defiantly tells Marroquin. “This is gonna have to go in the agreement then if we can’t agree.”

She adds: “If we were to start our own tradition, I would say we should stay at one of our own houses every single year because I have two kids.”



To see how Marroquin reacts, watch the video above. The sneak peek comes just days after Lowry confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with a man who has yet to be identified. In a February 26 interview with Us Weekly, the Delaware resident said that her two boys are thrilled to welcome a new sibling.



“Isaac and Lincoln are excited [about the baby],” Lowry told Us, adding that her oldest son wants a sister, while Lincoln wants a little brother. "I'm not hoping for one or the other. I don't find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise."

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!