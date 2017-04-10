These peaches are sour! Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams get into a heated screaming match over, what else, charity, in a new preview for part 1 of the explosive reunion for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Check it out in the clip above.

In the preview, host Andy Cohen asks Burruss, 40, if she believes her former pal Williams, 35, actually attended anger management classes as she claimed she did at the start of the season.

“No,” the singer-songwriter scoffs, which infuriates Williams, who fires back, “I’m trying to better myself. All [you] do is think that it’s something bad!”

Burruss then reminds Williams of the support she’s offered in the past, including the contributions she made during Williams’ recent stint on season 15 of The Celebrity Apprentice. “I’ve always tried to stick up for you, honey,” Burruss says, before turning to Cohen. “I even just gave money for her to win on her little game [The Celebrity Apprentice]. I paid her 5,000 dollars. Would you give 5,000 dollars to somebody who —”

“That is charity,” Williams says, to which Burruss replies, “No, it was for you, honey. I give charity every day. I do charity all the time. I give charity all the time.”

But Williams is quick to let Burruss know that her donation cannot help their fractured friendship. “[So that] gives you the right to mistreat [me]? I can’t be bought, Kandi,” she tells the Grammy winner. “I’m not gonna be bought into not speaking up to yo ass!”

As fans saw in the first trailer for the dramatic four-part reunion, which dropped on Friday, April 7, the ladies also spar over Williams’ previous accusations of Burruss being a lesbian. Viewers will recall that Williams questioned Burruss’ sexuality and alleged that the singer-songwriter and husband Todd Tucker tried to drug her in an attempt to have a threesome, which Burruss strongly denied.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

