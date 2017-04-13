She’s owning it! Kandi Burruss reveals she got a boob job in a sneak peek for part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion. See what she had to say in the clip above!

The Grammy winner’s admission came about when host Andy Cohen asked Kenya Moore about speculation that her bust has had a boost from plastic surgery. While the former Miss USA, 46, insisted that her breasts are au naturel, Burruss was quick to say that she recently went under the knife to enhance her own curves.

“I’ve just joined the club. Well, after we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” the singer-songwriter, 40, told Cohen. “So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on fleek.’ You know what I mean?”

As fans saw earlier on this season of RHOA, Burruss suggested that four of the show’s main cast members had breast implants. Months later, only three women — Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield — have copped to their respective augmentations.

When Cohen pressed Burruss whether the fourth person she was talking about was Moore or former bestie Phaedra Parks (who would only say that she had been “lifted”), the Bedroom Kandi creator stayed mum. “Hey, whoever wants to admit to it,” she said. “I mean, as far as I know, I don’t know.”

To see how Moore and Parks, 43, reacted, watch the video above. Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

