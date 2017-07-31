Getting animated! Karrueche Tran is opening up about a failed night out with a crush on The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow's Tuesday, August 1, episode, as seen in Us Weekly 's exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip from the show, which is created and executive produced by Wilmer Valderrama, Tran, 29, narrates the story as it is reenacted by her doppelganger marionette puppet. "I want to tell you about the night my best friend got in between me and my dream guy," she says. "But it's probably not in the way that you think."

"I was super excited," the Claws actress continues. "Because I got invited to a house party hosted by this gorgeous, successful, famous musician I totally had this huge crush on."

Despite her affection for the artist, Tran wants to keep his identity a mystery. "I don't want to say his name because he's super hot," she says in the clip. "I want to keep it a super secret."

Watch Tran begin to tell her story in the clip above. Other guest recounting their untold stories on the series will include Joe Jonas, Amber Rose, Gina Rodriguez and Lil Jon, among others.

The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow airs on Fuse Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the

p>

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!