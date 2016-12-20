Not ready to make a splash. Kate Gosselin is less than enthused about her family's planned outing on Kate Plus 8's Tuesday, December 20, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Gosselin, 41, and her brood visiting Aviation Challenge, a camp in Alabama that focuses on military aircraft. The family learns that the final simulation they'll participate in will re-create a helicopter crashing into a body of water.



"The last activity of the Aviation Challenge was the water challenge," the reality TV mainstay tells the camera. "That one was interesting to me because I don't like water, can't really swim. Don't mind flying, but I'm not really interested in playing 'Let's crash into the water.' I was that afraid of it, and my kids were that amount as excited about it."



However, not all of the children are looking forward to the activity. Mady, 16, tells the camera about herself and twin sister Cara, "Well, we're not fans of water because then our makeup comes off — I was just not feeling that. Also, helmets? Really not that fashionable."

The family has been finding time for numerous getaways this season. Last week's episode featured the frazzled single mom and her brood heading to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, where they competed in a round of archery dodgeball. While prepping to play the game, several of the kids let their mom know in no uncertain terms that they didn't want to be on her team.



Watch the clip above. Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.



