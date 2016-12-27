No need for speed. Kate Gosselin proves she's no thrill junkie during her family's Segway trip on Kate Plus 8's Tuesday, December 27, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC series' preview clip shows the harried single mom and her brood taking a tour on the two-wheeled vehicles, with Gosselin, 41, butting heads with her kids because of her extra-cautious ways.



"I didn't know the rules — for a while, [my kids] were going slow," Gosselin tells the camera. "I know you can turn the speed up, and I kept telling them, 'I have no problem with you turning your speed up,' but I had no need to be turned up. Because again, I wanted to hang back and not chance running into them."

When the group get off their Segways to relax in a park, the reality TV mainstay explains to everyone, "I have a lot of kids darting in front of me that don't know the rules, so I like to stay back."



This leads 16-year-old Cara to snap, "No one's darting in front of you, because you're, like, a mile behind all of us." So Kate fires back, "I'm so tired of getting picked on about everything I do — just leave me be."

The younger kids enjoy climbing a fake boulder in the park, and Leah asks, "Mommy, can we get these in our backyard?" A weary Kate quips, "Yep, let's just have them delivered, honey."



Watch the clip above. Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.



