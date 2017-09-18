Tipping her hat. Kate McKinnon took a moment to thank Hillary Clinton during her speech after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actress won for her role on Saturday Night Live, where she often impersonates the former presidential candidate. She took home the award in the same category in 2016.

“Thank you so much. Being part of this season of Saturday Night Live was the most meaningful thing that I will ever do,” the New York native began. “So I should just probably stop now. Thank you so much to [creator] Lorne Michaels for letting me be a part of this and for everything else in my life. Congratulations to our incredible cast, especially Vanessa [Bayer], Leslie [Jones] and Alec [Baldwin], love you all so much.”

She continued, “Thank you to our crew and thank you to our amazing writers. It's all about the writing, you guys. … On a personal note I want to say thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit.”

The Rough Night actress actually had dinner with the What Happened author in February in New York City. And if you remember, Clinton famously made an appearance on the sketchy comedy show in October 2015 alongside McKinnon, who was playing her in a skit at the time.

