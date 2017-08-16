Kate Winslet knows a thing or two about survival. The actress opened up about the similarities between her new movie The Mountain Between Us and the 1997 classic Titanic, in which she costarred with Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I was excited by the physical challenge. I hadn't done something quite so extreme for a really long time," Winslet, 41, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Monday, August 14.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Winslet and Idris Elba filmed The Mountain Between Us on the Purcell Mountains near Calgary in negative 36-degree weather. The movie, which is based on a novel by Charles Martin, follows two strangers, a journalist and a surgeon, who are trapped in the mountains after surviving a tragic plane crash.



Still, the British actress insists she wasn't looking for a modern-day version of Titanic, which celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year. "It honestly was just a coincidence," she said. "I'm realizing now, as I'm talking about this film, people are going to want to compare it to Titanic. Actually, they are so wildly different."

The movie's locale was just as cold as it looks onscreen, too. "As hard as it was, as scary as it was, I really did love it," Winslet told EW. "It was quite frightening, but amazing at the same time because of how spectacularly beautiful it was."

These days, Winslet and DiCaprio, 42, are still close friends. Ahead of his foundation's annual fundraising gala in July, they were spotted relaxing by the pool together at his villa in Saint-Tropez, France.

The Mountain Between Us hits theaters on Friday, October 6.

