Kathy Bates will not be returning for the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Cult. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the actress, who has starred in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth seasons, will not be appearing in this year’s installment due to a new project.

According to THR, Bates, 69, had a scheduling conflict with her upcoming Netflix series Disjointed. The Chuck Lorre comedy will be released ahead of AHS on August 25.

While she will be missing out on Cult, Bates could likely appear on future seasons of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series. Until then, she will be starring in the show as Ruth Whitefeather Feldman, a woman who is living her dream as the owner of a cannabis dispensary. Her character employs her recently graduated son and a group of young "budtenders" to help her run her Los Angeles marijuana shop.

As previously reported, Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd, and Colton Haynes have joined AHS: Cult along with vets Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. The new season will be based on last year’s election and will be a reaction to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Murphy, 51, revealed the title during the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. The trailer for season 7 showed a crowd of clowns marching together, while the creepy voice over is luring followers into their cult with the promise to make them “strong.” In the trailer, viewers were directed to visit the website AHS7.com, where a new update is being added each week ahead of the season premiere.



AHS: Cult premieres on FX on September 5.

