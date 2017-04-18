Not taking sides! Katie Couric weighed in on Tamron Hall and Megyn Kelly's recent Today show shakeup during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, April 17.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

"I haven't talked to Tamron. I don't know Tamron very well. I do know Megyn a bit," the former Today cohost, 60, said. "Unfortunately, I think sometimes people turn morning shows into soap operas that they're not because they feel so intimately connected to the people on the show. They feel like they're members of their family. They get very territorial and proprietary about it, and they read things into relationships."

However, Couric thinks everything will be A-OK for the NBC morning show. "I think it'll all work out. I think the show is great," she said. "And I wish Tamron well. But I'm just not getting involved in the drama of it all."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

NBC confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly in February that Hall would be leaving the network at the end of the month when her contract expired. The surprising news came just days after the anchor, 46, learned she would lose her 9 a.m. time slot on Today once Kelly, 46, begins in September.

A show source exclusively told Us at the time that NBC wasn't "fighting that hard" to keep Hall, adding, "They see Megyn as more valuable." A second insider added, "The anchors are threatened by Megyn. But the decision to bring her on was made above all their heads."



NBC has yet to announce which Today time slot the former Fox News commentator will take over.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!