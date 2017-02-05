Rooting for Mother Monster! Katy Perry, Donatella Versace and more celebrities sent good luck wishes to Lady Gaga ahead of her Super Bowl LI halftime show performance at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5.

"Rooting for you @ladygaga!" Perry, 32, who performed the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, wrote on Twitter. "You got this #LittleMonsters."

Versace, 61, shared a sweet video message to her close friend and fellow fashionista on Instagram as she flew to Houston for the annual NFL championship event. "I'm flying to Houston to see the Super Bowl," the Italian fashion designer said in the video. "The atmosphere is electrifying, especially because my dear friend Lady Gaga, she's going to perform [the] halftime show. And she's going to be fierce! Wait and see."

The Black Eyed Peas, who performed the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show, tweeted, "Throwback to #SuperBowl 2011...mad love to our girl @ladygaga taking the stage tonight. #SB51."

Gaga, 30, has been documenting her journey to the Super Bowl stage on social media nearly every day in recent weeks. She has shared several behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself working out, rehearsing choreography with backup dancers and perfecting her vocals for Sunday night.



Many fans have speculated whether the American Horror Story actress will use the platform to deliver a political statement about President Donald Trump. Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, she showed her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and was a vocal opponent of Trump, 70. However, Gaga recently claimed she won't mention the real estate mogul during her set.



"That's not what the show is about," she told Atlanta's 98.5 KLUC radio. "The show is coming from my heart to everyone in America that I love so much. This is my country and I'm proud to be a pop star from this country. ... Saying anything divisive would only make things worse, and that's just not what I want for my country."

Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



