Two of our favorite pop divas on the same show! Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez will join James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke primetime special in May.



In the CBS special, the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress, 32, will ride along with The Late Late Show host for a special edition of Carpool Karaoke. Meanwhile, Lopez, 47, and Corden, 38, will get their groove on and take dance lessons from a kid for a “Toddlerography” segment. The Shades of Blue actress previously belted out tunes with Corden in May 2016, but this will be Perry’s first-ever Carpool Karaoke appearance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Besides Perry and Lopez’s segments, Corden will kick off the show with a musical opening performance. The rest of the special will be the comedian sharing clips and memories from some of his favorite Late Late Show episodes.

Carpool Karaoke started back in 2011 when Corden teamed up with the late George Michael for a one-off sketch for Britain’s Red Nose Day. The recurring Late Late Show segment has since featured stars such as Justin Bieber, Adele, Madonna, Britney Spears and Michelle Obama in Corden’s passenger seat. Carpool Karaoke is also being made into its own series of half-hour episodes, which will air on Apple Music. The Apple Music version will pair celebrities together for the car singalong, with Corden jumping behind the cameras as an executive producer.

The Late Late Show Primetime Carpool Karaoke Special will air on CBS Monday, May 22, at 10 p.m. ET.

