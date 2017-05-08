No clap-backs here! In a new interview, Katy Perry revealed whether she responds to Taylor Swift's alleged diss track "Bad Blood" on her upcoming fifth studio album.

Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage

As fans know, Swift, 27, told Rolling Stone in September 2014 that "Bad Blood" was about one of her fellow female musicians, though she did not specify which one. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift claimed of the mysterious performer. "So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

Many people speculated that the "Shake It Off" singer was referring to Perry, 32, who allegedly hired some of her rival's backup dancers for her Prismatic World Tour.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress isn't sure what to make of the rumors. "Well, that's not my question to answer — if it's about me," she told Entertainment Weekly on Monday, May 8. "I think [my new album] is a very empowered record. There is no one thing that's calling out any one person."

"One thing to note is: You can't mistake kindness for weakness and don't come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone," she continued. "And that's not to any one person and don't quote me that it is, because it's not. It's not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period, end of story."

Perry concluded, "But let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence, so don't forget about that, OK, honey. We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It's not even about me! It's about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there's a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is."

