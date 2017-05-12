Katy Perry Serves Herself for Dinner in NSFW ‘Bon Appetit’ Music Video

You hungry, Katycats? Katy Perry is baked, boiled and served for dinner in the new NSFW music video for her latest single, “Bon Appétit,” which dropped on Friday, May 12. Watch the sexy (and kinda strange, TBH) clip above!

The double entendre-laden track’s accompanying clip starts out with Perry, 32, lying on a bed, wrapped in plastic like a piece of meat. A posse of chefs, who appear out of nowhere, then remove the pop star from the packaging — and it just gets weirder from there.

Next, they throw Perry into a pool of flour, where they give her a full-body massage (oh, and slap her bare butt) before she finds herself on a table. There, the chefs toss a salad over her latex-covered body, because why not?

In one particularly sizzling scene — and we mean that in the literal sense — Perry writhes around in a larger-than-life pot filled with what looks like boiling water. “Hope you got some room for the world’s best cherry pie,” she sings with a wink as she lounges in the culinary equivalent of a hot tub. “Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy.”

In a surprise twist, the chefs who tried to cook Perry decide to let her go — but take unsuspecting restaurant diners hostage. As guests are tied up and blindfolded, the California Gurl relishes in her newfound freedom by, what else, pole-dancing.

Perry took to Instagram on Friday to shed some light on the message she intended to send with the wild visual. “Hot and ready to serve but make no mistake I'm not your piece of 🍖 🔪 ☝🏻🍒,” she wrote. “#sexualliberation”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!