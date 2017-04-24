Katy Perry Teases New Song 'Bon Appetit' With Cherry Pie Recipe

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Preheat your ovens, y'all! Katy Perry teased her new song "Bon Appétit" on Monday, April 24, when she sent out a newsletter containing the so-called "World's Best Cherry Pie" recipe.

The email included a list of all the sweet, indulgent ingredients needed to make a "golden crust" and "juicy filling." Upon first glance, the recipe appears to simply list instructions for making the perfect cherry pie. However, some of the lines appear to be lyrics from the song, which is set to appear on Perry's forthcoming, as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

"This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy," the recipe reads. "Calm those hungry eyes / Bon appétit, baby!"



Katy Perry

Perry, 32, first teased the track on her Instagram Story last month, when she posted a video of herself blasting the tune, which is rumored to feature fellow pop star Ariana Grande. She also opened up about the song during a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest ahead of the 2017 Grammy Awards in February.



"There's going to be all kinds of stuff on [the album] and don't worry, you're going to have some of that good, old Katy Perry fluffy stuff that you love so much," she said. "I have one song called 'Bon Appétit' that I love. It's pretty sexual."



"Bon Appétit" would mark the second song released from the Grammy nominee's highly anticipated new album, which is expected to be released sometime this year. Perry released the LP's first single, the politically charged, Skip Marley-featuring "Chained to the Rhythm," in February.



