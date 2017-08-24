As the only confirmed judge on Fox’s American Idol reboot, Katy Perry is looking to fill the other empty judge’s seats with some powerhouse vocalists.

While calling into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, August 23, the singer revealed that she would like to see Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth beside her mentoring contestants on the series, which Seacrest will return to host.



“I’m really pulling for Lionel because I think Lionel is an icon,” Perry explained. “And not only that, but if you’ve seen or ever met Lionel, he just knows how to charm the whole room and he’s such an artisan with words. . . I love Lionel.”

While Puth, 23, has less experience in the business, Perry explains that’s part of what makes him an appealing choice for the gig. “Charlie I think is an interesting play because Charlie Puth is somewhat new to the general public of America,” the “Swish Swish” singer explained. “Obviously he has his own big fan base, but I think he’s really talented. That song ‘Attention’ is one of my favorite songs this year.”

She added that the “See You Again” crooner’s presence would add a fun contrast between her and Richie. "He’s a writer; he’s a producer; he’s young; he’s fresh; he’s cool; he’s hip. He’s Charlie Puth!”she said. "He’s just some fresh blood. Between Lionel and me, it would be nice to have someone a little bit even more fresh. We’re a different kind of fresh.”

As previously reported, Perry was announced as a judge for the competition series on May 16. “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said via a press release at the time. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

