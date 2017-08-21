Another one in the basket. Katy Perry released a trailer ahead of a full-length music video for her hit song “Swish Swish,” on Monday, August 21, gifting fans with a sneak peak of what’s to come.



The 54-second basketball-themed clip (directed by Dave Meyers), follows a battle between two basketball teams — “the Sheep” and “the Tigers”— and is described as ”the hottest mess in history.”

Perry, 32, shines as the Tigers’ team captain and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon acts as the team’s coach. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews dons a blonde wig and glasses, and leads as coach of the Sheep while Thor "the Mountain" Björnsson serves as the team’s captain.



In addition to the trailer’s main players, there are several celebrity cameos — from Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz and YouTube star Christina Sydelko to sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen serving as announcers.

Nicki Minaj, who guests on the track, is teased as playing “herself,” but is not shown in the trailer.

This is not the first time the “Firework” singer has called on her celebrity friends to appear in one of her music videos. In her 2011 “Last Friday Night” video, the songstress invited Darren Criss, Rebecca Black, Kevin McHale, Kenny G and more to join in on the fun.



Perry, who was scheduled to kick off her Witness tour on September 7, announced that due to production complications, the tour would need to be pushed back.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” Perry explained on Instagram. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

SOME 👍🏼 NEWS AND SOME 👎🏼 NEWS but I promise we're gonna be 👌🏼 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

The Witness tour will now commence on September 19 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.