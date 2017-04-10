It’s been a krazy ride! This October will mark 10 years since Keeping Up With the Kardashians made an indelible mark on the landscape of reality TV and pop culture. And to celebrate nearly a decade of Kardashian khaos, Us Weekly Video rounded up the iconic show’s nine best moments, which you can relive in the supercut above.

From family feuds to births and weddings, we’ve watched Kris Jenner and her six kids live through countless major milestones in front of the camera. Who can forget when Kim Kardashian got into a heated argument with her younger sister Khloé Kardashian after the older sister purchased a Bentley in 2008?

Brian Bowen Smith/E!

The epic fight, which was captured on camera for the second season of KUWTK, has since become one of the series’ most meme-able moments after Kim, now 36, hit KoKo, now 32, with a purse and yelled, “Don’t be f--king rude!” while eating Chipotle at brother Rob’s house.

On a happier note, the first Kardashian birth ever to be featured on the show was eldest sister Kourtney’s delivery of son Mason, now 7, whom she welcomed with then-boyfriend Scott Disick. The emotional scene in the hospital room was captured for the season 4 finale of KUWTK. “He’s so cute,” an ecstatic Jenner, now 61, said of her first grandchild at the time.

The Kardashians have also put their love lives front and center on the series. Despite their eventual divorce, Khloé and Lamar Odom tied the knot in a televised ceremony, as seen on season 4 of the E! mainstay. Kim also said her “I dos” with now-ex-husband Kris Humphries in front of millions of viewers during an October 2011 wedding special.

And of course, Kim’s split from NBA star Humphries after just 72 days of marriage was also documented on KUWTK. The pair eventually finalized their divorce in June 2013, just days before Kim gave birth to daughter North, her first child with now-husband Kanye West.

To reacquaint yourself with the Kardashians and the show that made them household names, check out the video above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!