Kelly Bensimon is just like Us. She has no idea what to think of Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s off-the-wall suitor Lucas, a.k.a. the “Whaboom Guy.”

The reality TV vet, 49 — who starred on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City for three seasons from 2009 until 2011 — shared her thoughts about Lindsay’s crop of men during the Thursday, May 25, edition of Us Weekly Video’s new digital series Entertainment Watch.

Serena Xu/ACE/INFphoto.com

On the Monday, May 22, season 13 premiere of The Bachelorette, Lucas quickly became the center of attention thanks to his wild antics and odd “Whaboom!” catchphrase.

Paul Hebert/ABC

“But the facial expression? I’d be like, ‘Is he OK?’” Benismon quipped, telling Us she doesn’t understand why Lindsay gave the polarizing contestant her final rose on night one of the ABC dating competition.

When it comes to “Tickle Monster” Jonathan, another man vying for Lindsay’s heart, Benismon is also turned off. Asked how she’d react if a stranger came up and tickled her (as Jonathan did to Lindsay), the model replied, “I’d be like, ‘Hands off!’”

However, Bensimon is totally down with Matt, who arrived to the Bachelorette mansion in a penguin costume. "But the penguin suit — being a penguin means like being in black-tie [attire] which is kind of a funny thing,” she noted.

As for the Bachelorette herself, Bensimon couldn’t be happier with ABC’s choice to cast Lindsay, who had previously appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2016. “I love her. I think she’s beautiful. I love her family,” the Second Course author gushed to Us. “I want everything for her!”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

