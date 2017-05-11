Kelly Clarkson Joins 'The Voice' as a Coach for Season 14

Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this! Kelly Clarkson is joining The Voice for its 14th season, NBC announced on Thursday, May 11.

The three-time Grammy winner will be a coach alongside series vets Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. A fourth coach will be named later.

"I'm so excited to join The Voice at NBC," the "Piece by Piece" singer said in a press release about the news. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now."

Clarkson has appeared frequently on the show in other roles, though. Back in 2015, she performed with both Koryn Hawthorne and Meghan Linsey on the season 8 finale. And in December, she duetted with Billy Gilman on the Hamilton song "It's Quiet Uptown."

"I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special," she added in the NBC press release. "I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they've needed to break into the industry. Watch out, Shelton, I'm comin' to win!"

Clarkson is no stranger to singing competitions, of course. Back in 2002, she won the first season of American Idol. Recently, with the news that ABC had picked up Idol after its cancellation on Fox, there have been rumors that Clarkson would be a judge on the reboot.

Incidentally, another fellow Idol alum joined The Voice this week, too. Jennifer Hudson, who finished seventh on season 3 of the Fox show, was announced as a judge for season 13 of The Voice, alongside Miley Cyrus, Levine and Shelton.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!