Donut tease us with a good time! Kelly Killoren Bensimon is headed to The Hamptons in a new Travel with Us series and her first stop – Grindstone Coffee and Donuts — will have your mouth watering. Bensimon boarded a Wheels Up plane and got to the eastern end of Long Island in no time. Watch the video above to see her taste test all the delicious treats and even try her hand at making them!

The coffee shop, which sells more than 2,000 donuts a day in peak season, is located on the historic Main Street in Sag Harbor, New York. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis frequent the Hamptons’ bakery. Us Weekly host and self-proclaimed donut lover Bensimon asked, “Why are these donuts so good?”

“Well [they’re] brioche donuts. It’s a French dough, there’s a lot of butter, but it’s all real stuff. Its European style, 83 percent butter-fat-butter,” owner Kyle Shanahan explained. “We’re just very conscious of everything that goes into them. This is an A-plus market, so we need A-plus ingredients.”

Shanahan, a Cleveland native, coaches Bensimon on making a s’mores donut, one of the bakery’s bestsellers. Take a freshly fried brioche donut and dip it in a chocolate hazelnut glaze. Then, dollop some marshmallow filling in the center, sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs, and of course – safely fire up a kitchen torch for that toasted marshmallow kick.

Rounding out the menu, they have a Vietnamese coffee donut, a matcha donut, and their most popular summer donut – lemon poppy with house made strawberry jam. “That is the real deal,” Shanahan said. How did Kelly rate this one? Watch the video above to find out! And remember, a donut a day keeps the doctor away!

