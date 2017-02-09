He didn't deny it! Kelly Ripa doesn’t appreciate how her husband, Mark Consuelos, treats her after they have sex — and she wants the world to know it. Watch the video above!

Ripa, 46, called out the Pitch actor, 45, when he cohosted Live With Kelly on Wednesday, February 8. "When there's special married couple time in our house — do you know what I'm talking about? Because there's kids watching, so I'm just going to say, let's call it special grownup time. He's immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don't like that!” Ripa said on the show.

“I think it's bizarre,” she added. “He becomes short with me. You know what I mean? Like irritated."

Consuelos blushed and laughed along with the audience but turned even redder when Ripa stuck him with one final jab.



“And I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!’” she quipped.



Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot one year later. They reside in an Upper East Side townhouse in NYC and are parents of sons Michael, 19, and Joaquin, 13, and daughter Lola, 15.

