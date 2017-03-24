Kendall Jenner detailed her terrifying run-in with an alleged stalker in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer released online on Thursday, March 23.

"I had someone break into my house," the model, 21, said to the camera. "I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now it's like, fully flipped."

As previously reported, the reality star arrived home in her car the night of August 14, 2016, and found a man waiting outside for her.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

"So I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, 'That's so weird.' He just looked like a homeless man," Jenner told her mom, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick. "I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I'm about to open my door and look in my rear-view mirror and he was standing right there. In the gate, right behind my car."

She started "freaking out" as the man said, "I need to talk to you."

"I was like, 'No, you need to leave,'" she continued. "I called one of my friends immediately. I'm sobbing, crying. He was at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me."

Jenner backed out of her driveway and as she drove through the gate, the man started running after her. And that's when her friends arrived and forced the man to sit on the curb as they waited for the police to arrive and arrest the man for trespassing. "I'm like crying, I'm freaking out," she added.

Jenner testified against her accused stalker, Shavaughn McKenzie, in L.A. on October 13 last year, telling a jury that she had "never been so scared" in her life.

The reality star also told the court that she recognized the 25-year-old as the same man who had previously confronted her twice at her condo in L.A.'s Westwood.

Jenner obtained a temporary restraining order against the man, which a judge later extended for five years, stipulating that McKenzie must now stay 100 yards away from the star. He was sentenced to 178 days in a county jail in November, but due to time served he was released from custody.

Jenner was also the victim of a burglary at her Hollywood Hills home earlier this month, where robbers stole jewelry from her bedroom. As Us Weekly previously reported, Jenner fired her security guard after the break-in.

