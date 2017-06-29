Kendra Wilkinson isn’t playing by the book. In Kendra On Top’s Friday, June 30, episode, the reality star struggles to decide if she can have her mother, Patti Wilkinson, in her life knowing that she plans to write a tell-all memoir about her family.

“If she wants to write a book, it’s her right,” Kendra, 32, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “But I’m trying to reconcile, I’m trying to move forward and I'm trying to allow her back into this home at some point, but I cannot do that with this going on.”

Ultimately, the former Playboy model decides: “This is enough for me to say, ‘Good luck in your life.’”

Kendra and her mother have been at odds for several years. In the past, the Sliding Into Home author has accused Patti of leaking stories about her and her family to the media.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

It seems that despite their reconciliation efforts, the two won’t be forming a united front any time soon. “I’m taking it one step at a time because I have a family to protect,” Wilkinson tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’d love my mother to be in my world, but there are still trust issues. Right now, she needs to prove that she’s not some con artist.”

Her husband, Hank Baskett, with whom she shares their children Hank V, 7, and and Alijah, 3, isn’t rushing to take Patti back into their lives, either. “He is still at square one, where he’s like, ‘I will never talk to her again,’” Kendra tells Us. “But we have to come up with an agreement so we can move forward. Hank is the true love of my life. I’m not going to allow my mom back in without everyone figuring their relationships out.”

Kendra on Top airs on WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

