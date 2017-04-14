It's a tough call! Keri Russell was asked which of her former Mickey Mouse Club costars she would Shag, Marry, Kill on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, April 13, and her answers might surprise you!

Host Andy Cohen posed the question to The Americans star during the talk show's Plead the Fifth segment, asking Russell to choose from Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and JC Chasez.

"That's awful!" the Felicity alum, 41, said.

"It sure is," Cohen shot back.

(Russell memorably starred alongside the trio as well as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on The All New Mickey Mouse Club for two years from 1991.)

"I'm pleading on that," said Russell, who was appearing on the Bravo show alongside her Americans costar and real-life love, Matthew Rhys.

"I have to shag Justin Timberlake. Is that what happens?" Rhys, 42, quipped.

Russell then decided to go back and answer the question.

"I'm gonna say kill JC, because he was my friend and he'll understand. I'm gonna say shag Justin because he's a good dancer," she said.

"Which probably means he's a good lover," Cohen, 48, added. "Which means you're going to marry Ryan Gosling."

Next Cohen asked Russell how accurate Rhys' prosthetic penis was when he appeared on Girls.

"The term 'wildest dreams' springs to mind," Rhys joked, prompting a laugh from Russell before she admitted she hasn't seen the episode yet.

The third and final question was: Who is the most overrated actress working today?

"Besides me?" Russell replied. "I plead the fifth."

