No Ron-Ron Juice for Khloé Kardashian! The reality star, 32, gets into an explosive argument with BFF Malika Haqq over her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a preview for the Sunday, April 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip above, Kardashian gets frustrated with Haqq, 34, who has been spending more and more time with her Jersey Shore alum beau, whom she met while filming season 2 of E!’s Famously Single. (The pair eventually split in February after just months of dating.)

When Haqq makes an appearance at one of Kardashian’s photo shoots, the Strong Looks Better Naked author is not only surprised, but annoyed. "I thought you couldn't come here today because you were with your boyfriend?" KoKo asks her bestie, to which Haqq responds, "I told you I would if I could and I'm here."

The Dash Dolls alum adds: "Look, you know, sometimes priorities. … Some things have to change, I'm sorry."

Haqq then turns to Kardashian’s glam team and reminds them of how the Good American designer’s priorities also changed once she started dating her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson in September 2016. "Khloé understands, she got a man and her priorities changed too," she says. "I took a back seat, the same way she's taking a back seat now."

But Kardashian is having none of it. "I don't like the fabrications of it all,” she angrily tells Haqq. “You're trying to say how I've changed when I do try to make an effort, so let's not play that game."

To see how Haqq reacts, watch the video above, Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

