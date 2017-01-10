Boosting her self-esteem! Khloé Kardashian revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian’s past breakups would secretly make her feel better about herself.

In a new clip from Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, the TV personality, 32, meets with one of show’s contestants , Will, who recently went through a breakup with his boyfriend.



“I really know exactly how you feel,” Khloé says. “I know you don’t think I do, but I do, and it sucks and you feel vulnerable and exposed and like you’re on the verge of tears. Everyone goes through it.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The reality star recalls comforting her older sister Kim after she split up with boyfriends. "I remember when we were younger, Kim is like the most beautiful person, never had weight issues, like I don’t feel sorry for her, ever! And any guy she would break up with she was like, ‘Who’s gonna want me?’ I remember she would always … I’m like, ‘Shut the f—k up!’”



The Good American denim designer divulges that Kim’ dating woes — she previously dated Ray J and Reggie Bush and was married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries before tying the knot with Kanye West in 2014 — helped her realize she wasn’t the only one with insecurities. "It always used to make me feel a little good. I’m like, ‘Well if Kim feels that way then I’m OK that I feel that way,’” she says. "I used to be like, ‘OK, I’m sorry you’re not feeling good Kim.' ‘Yes! I know I’m not alone.’"



Khloé and Will then discuss his weight-loss goals and how she’s going to help him transform from a “bear” into a “muscle cub.” Watch the clip above to see more!



Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! Thursday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

