Khloé Kardashian thinks good things are in store for her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In a teaser for the upcoming season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star gushed about her future with the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

In the clip above, the Good American denim designer, 32, is seen kissing and cuddling with the 26-year-old athlete. The pair, who have been dating since fall 2016, are also seen on a date night at an amusement park enjoying a roller coaster ride.

“I am really excited about my future,” Kardashian says. “It’s all about the unknown in this family right now, guys.”

The couple have been making their long-distance love work by frequently traveling between Cleveland and L.A., and a source previously told Us Weekly that they’re ready to settle down. “They’ll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer,” an insider told Us in April, adding that Khloé “definitely wants a big family."



On the other hand, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is ready for Kourtney Kardashian to play the field and enjoy time with her girlfriends. “I’m excited for Kourtney to enjoy the single life,” Kim Kardashian says in the teaser, as the cameras flash to the eldest Kardashian sister taking shots.

Kourtney, 38, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, has been casually dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, and the new couple were recently seen looking cozy on a yacht in Cannes. Disick, 34, meanwhile, was partying nearby and parading his PDA with multiple different women throughout the course of a few days.

Watch the trailer above and catch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

