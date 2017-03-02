Nothing gets by him! Tyler Henry takes a look into the great beyond with a slew of big-name guest stars, including Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Bobby Brown, on the upcoming season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, as seen in a new promo.



The E! unscripted series' first season 3 trailer shows Henry meeting up with Kardashian and Jenner for a reading, where he brings up an apparently awkward situation for the famous family. "Someone tries to get with one sister, and then tries to get with the other," Henry says. A startled Kardashian replies, "What!" (It's unclear whether Henry is referring to something that has already happened, or if he thinks this will happen in the future.)

The footage also shows the 21-year-old medium sitting down with Brown to discuss Bobbi Kristina Brown, his daughter with late superstar Whitney Houston. "I'm seeing a mother connecting hands with a child," Henry tells Brown, causing the R&B singer to break down in tears. (Bobbi Kristina died from cardiac arrest at age 22 in July 2015; Houston, who divorced Brown in 2007, died at age 48 from drowning due to heart issues and cocaine use in February 2012.)

In another scene, Lil' Kim opens up about her relationship with late rapper the Notorious B.I.G., who died from a gunshot wound at age 24 in March 1997. Kim hands Henry an item of clothing and says, "That jacket belonged to Notorious B.I.G."

The promo also includes snippets featuring Johnny Weir, Jaleel White, Coco Austin and Ice-T, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Janice Dickinson and Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Season 2's finale aired in September 2016.

Watch the promo above. Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns to E! this spring.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!