Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's drama is affecting the whole family. A new preview for the Sunday, April 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Rob's sisters trying to talk to him about an argument he had with his on-again, off-again fiancée.

"Rob and Chyna got into a big fight," Kim explains of the Rob & Chyna stars, who share daughter Dream. "We're all worried about Rob."

The clip then cuts to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie sitting in a room together and FaceTiming Rob. "She texts all your sisters and said that she's ready to leave you," Khloe tells her brother of Chyna, 28.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

He responds by reaffirming his commitment to her, which does little to ease his sisters' concerns. "I definitely do love her and want to be with her," he tells Khloe.

As previously reported, Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer, 30, split earlier this year after a tumultuous few months. Back in December, Chyna moved out of their home with baby Dream, which Rob documented on his Instagram account. They reconciled soon after, only to split again in February.

In early April, they sparked rumors of a reconciliation when Chyna shared a series of Snapchat videos with Rob. More recently, though, she stepped out without her engagement ring on April 4.

Watch the clip above. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

