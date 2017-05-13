Not having it! In a sneak peek from the Sunday, May 14, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian says her family isn't spending enough time together while on vacation in Costa Rica — and her sister Kim Kardashian strongly disagrees.

"I was just talking to Kim and she was telling me that you weren't feeling like this trip was going the way that you would have wanted it to go and we're not spending enough time, all of us, together," Kris Jenner says to her daughter Khloé, 32, in the clip.

"It's just interesting how I don't see you guys a lot, and I take the time to come out here, thinking like, 'Oh great, this is time where I get to be with my sisters and my nieces and nephews and do all these things,'" the Good American denim designer replies. "This house is absolutely extraordinary, but ... when will I ever go to a Costa Rican beach? I don't know."

Khloé explains that she's frustrated because Kylie Jenner and then-boyfriend Tyga are "locked away in their room," while Kris and beau Corey Gamble "don't like to do any activities."

"So, nobody hang out with me. Everybody get away ... I'm over all you people now, ungrateful family members," a visibly annoyed Khloé adds. Kim, 36, responds, "This is what I can't handle. You're just so annoying. Like, shut the f--k up! You're the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You're like a big bully that bullies all of us."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

