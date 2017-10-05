Kim Kardashian is still struggling to cope after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, October 8, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star breaks down in tears over her safety concerns.

"I just have anxiety. Are you sure it's safe here?" a visibly emotional Kardashian, 36, asks during a phone call with her friend Joe Francis after arriving at his beachfront estate in Punta Mita, Mexico, for a family vacation in April.

"Yeah, yeah. It's safe there. I promise you," the entrepreneur, 44, responds as the social media mogul wipes tears from her eyes. "Look, I went through the same thing. I promise you it's safe. I have my kids there. It's safe."

In a confessional, Kardashian explains why she often finds herself getting emotional since her harrowing trip to Paris in October 2016. "Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head," she says. "I was so excited to come on this trip [to Mexico] and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way, but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane. All of these people at the airport are gonna see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton this, and it just hit me that we're the biggest target ever."

As previously reported, a group of armed robbers broke into the E! star's hotel room and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry. Ten people were charged in connection with the crime. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Kardashian will not return for Paris Fashion Week this year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.



