Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are seen Jan. 16, 2017, in New York City. Credit: NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Oh, the irony! Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen filming Ocean’s Eight cameos in New York City Monday, January 16.



The Selfish author, 36, chose the heist comedy as one of her first projects since her hiatus following her own Paris robbery in October. The sisters were photographed shooting a scene at a fictional Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet in similar white gowns. Kardashian chose a sheer, lace dress, which she topped with a white fur coat, while her supermodel sister, 21, donned an Elie Saab lace number.



Robert Kamau/GC Images

It seems their youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, might be making a cameo too. The makeup mogul, 19, was spotted on set in a slightly more casual outfit: a black jumpsuit with a camouflage parka.

NCP/Star Max/GC Images

The star-studded film, which is a spinoff of the popular Ocean’s trilogy, features Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and rapper-comedian Awkwafina as the core eight cast members. Matt Damon recently confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Linus Caldwell from the previous Ocean films (which were based off the original 1960 Rat Pack film), and George Clooney (Danny Ocean in the trilogy) is producing the all-female reboot. James Corden, Katie Holmes, Adriana Lima, Anna Wintour and Dakota Fanning have also been spotted on set of the movie, which hits theaters in 2018.

NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Kardashian was in NYC for the shoot after making her first official postrobbery public appearance in Dubai. The reality star traveled with Scott Disick and served as a model for her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in his Master Class while he demonstrated beauty techniques. She also went four-wheeling with her pals in the Dubai desert and visited some local schools during the business trip. Meanwhile, Paris police made major strides in her jewelry heist investigation. They have charged 10 people out of the 17 suspects they arrested last week. Kardashian’s police statement was also released January 15 by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. She recounted that the men “tied me up and put plastic cables and Scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs.”



