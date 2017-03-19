Kim Kardashian took to social media to admit that reliving her Paris robbery on the upcoming Sunday, March 19, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be difficult.

"Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me," the 36-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Sunday. "However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me."

"I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband," Kardashian continued, referencing her 3-year-old daughter North, 15-month-old son Saint and husband Kanye West. "To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work."

The Selfish author accompanied her Instagram note with a photo of herself, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner having dinner before the harrowing October 2016 incident. "This was our last family photo taken in Paris," she captioned the picture.

The KUWTK episode will mark the first time Kim has extensively spoken out about the night she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million in jewelry while inside her private residence at Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris. In previews released ahead of the episode, Kim breaks down in tears as she tells Kourtney, 37, and Khloé Kardashian that she was afraid the burglars were going to shoot her in the back.



Several suspects were arrested in January, with 10 people charged in connection with the crime.



Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

