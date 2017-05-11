So scary. Kim Kardashian opens up about her eight-hour testimony against the thieves who robbed her at gunpoint in Paris last year in a preview for the Sunday, May 14, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. See what she had to say in the clip above.

After traveling to New York City to testify, the reality TV queen, 36, calls her momager, Kris Jenner, to go over the details. "It was just a really long thing because you have to explain it to a translator and then the translator has to explain it to the judge," Kardashian tells Jenner, 60. "Then, she writes it with the clerk and then they have to read what you wrote. You have to do it sentence by sentence."

As previously reported, assailants violently robbed the Selfish author inside her Hôtel de Pourtalès apartment in the early hours of October 3, 2016, and stole an estimated $10 million in jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring.

"Going in there, I was so worked up wanting to explain it so quickly and you just can't do that," Kardashian says in a confessional of her court experience. "You just have to, like, be really slow and walk through the entire night, like, second by second and that was just really hard."

The E! personality also reveals that she was able to see photos of the suspects for the first time since the terrifying incident. "I think it was really interesting to see the faces of everyone," she continues. "Just by their height and weight, I could tell who from this lineup was in the room with me. I was able to see who confessed. One of them was the guy that was in the room with me and it was very interesting to hear his story and it was pretty similar to my story."

She adds, "Of course, there was like a few things they're not saying to get lesser charges, but they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly like how it happened."

According to Kardashian, she learned that the men tried to rob her during a previous trip to Paris, but decided not to since her husband, Kanye West, was with her at the time. "It's really interesting to see what their side of the story is and to hear the background information about how they had been following me and how they attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris,” the mom of two — who shares daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 17 months, with West, 39 — explains in the clip. “But my husband was with me."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!