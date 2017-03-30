Kim Kardashian has said in the past that she was happy stopping at two kids, but she appears to have had a change of heart. In a new clip from the April 2 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star tells her family about her plans to undergo surgery so she can get pregnant again. (She and husband Kanye West are already parents of daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 15 months.)

"I have to go in and repair my uterus. Because I decided I'm going to try to have one more baby," she announces to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "Isn't that exciting?"

Her family seems wary. "I thought you were for sure done," one of her siblings says, as Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, warns Kim not to do "anything risky."

When Khloe asks what the procedure is for, Kim replies, "I have to have surgery on my uterus to kinda repair this hole. So they need to like clean that out and then there's like scar tissue. It'll still be like a really high-risk pregnancy, just I would be able to get pregnant."

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a confessional, she adds: "Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself."

Indeed, a Kardashian source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that "having a kid would jeopardize Kim's health incredibly." The source says, "Doctors have told her no."

Kim won't be deterred, though. "This surgery is really the one last thing I can try," she says in the promo clip. "I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."

Watch the sneak peek above! KUWTK airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

