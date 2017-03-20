Kim Kardashian shared a surprising message from paparazzi following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode about her Paris robbery on Sunday, March 19.

The pic featured 23 French photographers smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower. "To Kim & the Kardashians, 'We don't love you because we need you, We need you because we love you,'" the message read. "All the very best, Your favorite french paps." The Selfish author, 36, tweeted the snapshot and added emojis of red and blue hearts and a French flag.

Kardashian detailed the harrowing October 3 incident during KUWTK on Sunday night. As previously reported, a group of masked men gagged and robbed her at gunpoint at her apartment during Paris Fashion Week.

"I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs. I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back — it makes me so upset to think about it — but either they're going to shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator doesn't open in time or the stairs are locked, then I'm f--ked! There's no way out," she recalled during KUWTK. "And then, [one robber] grabs my legs and I wasn't, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'OK, this is the moment they're going to rape me. I fully mentally prepped myself — and then he didn't."

Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kardashian reunited with her husband, Kanye West, in NYC after the robbery, and Paris police charged 10 suspects in January. Last month, she tried to help identify robbers with a judge and attorney.

"I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me," she tweeted on Sunday night. "I can say I've become so much better because of it....thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!