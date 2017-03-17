Kim Kardashian relived the terrifying first moments of being robbed at gunpoint in a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip from a special episode of the E! reality show airing on Sunday, March 19, Kardashian, 36, speaks with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé about what happened in her Paris hotel suite last October.

It was late at night and the Selfish author was lying in bed in her robe, thinking she should get up to wash her face and was dozing off when she heard "pounding up the stairs" and thought it was Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie drunk and returning from a night out at a club.

E!

"I'm calling to them, like, 'Hello. Hello. Hello?' and there's no answer," the reality star said. "And then at that moment, when there wasn't an answer, my heart started to get really tense. You know, like, your stomach just kind of knots up and you're like, 'What's going on? What's going on?'"

"I knew something wasn't quite right," she continued.

Her door was slightly open, "and then I saw two guys holding another guy down, in police uniforms. But right outside of my bedroom. Five feet away."

"So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I'm like, 'I don't know how to call 911 in a different country,'" she added.

Kardashian called her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, and then one of the thieves "came and grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed, and I was like, 'This is it.'"

She quickly realized that the man who'd been held down was the concierge, and he was handcuffed and was holding a key to her room. "What I've heard from talking to him afterwards is they said, you know, 'Where is the rapper's wife?' Like, 'Let us up to her room,' in French," Kardashian, the wife of Kanye West, said. "So he ended up being our interpreter because I couldn't understand [the robbers], they couldn't understand me."

E!

As previously reported, the social media maven was gagged and robbed at gunpoint while attending Paris Fashion Week and the thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry.

In another KUWTK clip released earlier this week, the mother of two tells her sisters that she believes the thieves kept track of her movements during her trip to France.

"What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," she said. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out, so I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself."

Several suspects were arrested in January, with 10 people charged in connection with the crime. Kardashian gave testimony to a French judge who was flown to NYC at the beginning of February.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

