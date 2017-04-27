Kim Kardashian tearfully recalled her scary Paris robbery when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 27. Watch the video above.

As previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, was robbed at gunpoint at her apartment during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

INFphoto.com via INSTARimages

"Automatically your stomach drops. It’s a feeling you can’t explain. And I knew that was it for me. Hundred percent [knew I was going to die]," Kardashian told DeGeneres, 59. "I said a prayer, I’m like, ‘I know I’m going to heaven. I hope my kids are OK, my husband.' I don’t want to cry, you’re making me cry. But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and analyze it, I’m like, ‘OK, they weren’t really aggressive.’ It could have been way worse."

Kardashian's rep told Us Weekly at the time that the star was shaken, but unharmed by the incident. The Selfish author returned to NYC hours later and reunited with her husband, Kanye West, and children, North, 3, and Saint, 16 months.

Kardashian revealed that she heard the masked men running up the stairs, but believed that it was "her sister and friend drunk." She would later learn that the robbers had been following her for two years.

"They had been hearing interviews that I did getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and it’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that," she explained on Thursday. "I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable, I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security."

The reality star now has security stand outside her door when she sleeps while traveling. She also has pulled back from sharing too much about her personal life — and showing off her expensive belongings — on social media. (Hours before the break-in, Kardashian Snapchatted her location.)

"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I know that was so meant to happen to me… I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things," she said. "I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t."

In February, Kardashian testified in NYC about the case. So far, police have charged 10 out of the 17 suspects that were arrested.



