Somebunny’s very sad. Kim Richards makes Lisa Rinna cry over a stuffed animal in a preview for part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 reunion. Watch the awkward moment in the clip above!

Richards, 52, who appeared part-time on the latest season of the beloved reality series, stopped by the reunion where she confronted her enemy Rinna, 53, about their past problems. As fans are well aware, the two women have squabbled over a myriad of issues, including Richards’ well-known struggles with sobriety, her 2015 arrest for shoplifting and her season 6 insinuation that there was trouble in paradise for Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin.

Despite their rocky relationship, Rinna attempted to make amends with Richards on this last season of RHOBH by gifting her a plush bunny rabbit to give to her new grandson, Hucksley, now 6 months. Though she graciously accepted the present, as seen on the show, Richards unapologetically returns the toy to Rinna in the sneak peek for the next installment of the reunion.

"I brought the bunny because I never gave it to my grandson," Richards tells Rinna. "I think what I should do is give it to you. I don't feel like it was given to me with the right energy."

After Richards hands back the bunny to Rinna, the former soap star quietly responds, “OK,” but can’t help from tearing up. When Richards realizes that Rinna is getting emotional, she aggressively shoots back, “You don’t have to cry over it!”

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

