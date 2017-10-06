What a difference a couple days make! Just two days before NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak’s social media feud, the Don’t Be Tardy star told Us Weekly that everything between her and her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar were “good.” Watch the video above!

On Thursday, October 5, the often-at-odds costars got into a new feud over a previously recorded Snapchat video taken by Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann.

The 20-year-old taped herself in Leakes’ bathroom as roaches are seen on the floor. Leakes, 49, posted Biermann’s video to her Instagram account and called the young reality personality “racist trash” and Zolciak, 39, a “trashy mom.”

Ilya Savenok/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Nene is good. We have our ups and downs. We're just super opinionated, strong women,” Zolciak told Us just prior to the latest feud. “But she makes me laugh.”

The two have been down this road before, and Zolciak realizes that the high and low moments come with the friendship.

“We have a long history,” the reality star explained. “So as mad as she may make me, and vice versa, at the end of the day we still have a pretty cool foundation that started 15 years ago, long before television.”

However, Zolciak did fire back at Leakes in the wake of the feud. In a lengthy Instagram message posted October 5, the Don’t Be Tardy star called Leakes’ actions “absolutely disgusting” and defended Brielle. Zolciak told Us on October 3, “triggers for me are going to be my children and my husband.”

